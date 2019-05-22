$631.55 Million in Sales Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to post $631.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $652.00 million and the lowest is $619.88 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $770.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 1,248,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,722,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,564,000 after purchasing an additional 362,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,358,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 936,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,840,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,221,000 after purchasing an additional 120,053 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

