$707.52 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report sales of $707.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.05 million and the lowest is $707.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $715.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $656.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 399,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,596. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Hawaiian by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

