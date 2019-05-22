72,829 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

