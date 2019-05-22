908,346 Shares in Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GG. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Goldcorp by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Goldcorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

GG opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Goldcorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

