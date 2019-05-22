Abulaba Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Abulaba has a market cap of $1,189.00 and approximately $16,221.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00400489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.01288297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00148415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

