ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $78,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 248,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $5,376,944.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,532,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

ACIW stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

