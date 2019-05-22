Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. 72,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,158. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $113.61 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

