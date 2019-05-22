Aeron Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005817 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Binance, IDAX and Radar Relay. Aeron has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00401643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01296875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00148147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Coinrail, Mercatox, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kuna, HitBTC, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

