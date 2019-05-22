Affimed (AFMD) Trading Down 6.9%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.09. 2,223,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 738,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.99.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.23.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 87.00%. Analysts forecast that Affimed NV will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Affimed by 69.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 29,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 65.8% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 267,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 106,307 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Affimed by 57.6% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 156,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/affimed-afmd-trading-down-6-9.html.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.