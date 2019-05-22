ALLETE (ALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

NYSE ALE opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $237,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $165,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,885 shares of company stock worth $725,248 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 93.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

