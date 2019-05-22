AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMAG reported wider than expected loss and sales missed estimates in the first quarter of 2019. The company’s drug-Makena’s generic hit the market in July 2018, which pulled down the drug’s sales. Feraheme currently competes with IV iron replacement therapies like Venofer, Injectafer, Ferrlecit and their generic versions, among others. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the FDA approved the label expansions of Feraheme and Makena, and accepted the NDA for Vyleesi with an action date of June 23, 2019 bodes well for the company. Meanwhile,the company broadened its product pipeline by adding two promising development-stage assets — AMAG-423, an orphan drug for the potential treatment of severe preeclampsia and thein-licensing of Intrarosa. The company also divested the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) business and strengthened its balance sheet.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAG. BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.34. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano purchased 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,077.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William K. Heiden purchased 10,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,599.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 440,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

