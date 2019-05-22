Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAL. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Amalgamated Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $17,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $17,645,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth $12,879,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 717,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth $4,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

