Ambarella (AMBA) Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $39.20. 3,829,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average session volume of 537,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $235,183.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,886 shares of company stock worth $936,308. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

