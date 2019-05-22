Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $20,647,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,693,000 after buying an additional 1,543,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $89,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 41.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,918,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,189,000 after buying an additional 862,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Amdocs by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 675,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 515,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

