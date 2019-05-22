Amedisys Inc (AMED) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $44,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,731,000 after purchasing an additional 118,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after acquiring an additional 415,060 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Amedisys by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,959.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $524,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $2,710,043. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Amedisys stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. 1,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,712. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $71.74 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

