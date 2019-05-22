American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 294.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,148 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 19.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

