American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of AOBC stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $495.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of -0.08.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $472,880. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

