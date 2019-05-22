Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (CVX) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.34. Chevron reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $16.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,536. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,839,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,907,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328,133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,998,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,298,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,362,584,000 after purchasing an additional 587,554 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $121.34 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

