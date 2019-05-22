Analysts Anticipate Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) to Announce ($0.85) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Safeguard Scientifics an industry rank of 68 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

SFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 879,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 425,988 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.