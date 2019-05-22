Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 247,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 45,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

