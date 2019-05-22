Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 204 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

USAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.41 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

