Analysts Set Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHK) PT at $22.17

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.17 ($25.78).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHK. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ETR RHK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.55 ($29.71). 11,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1 year low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 1 year high of €27.38 ($31.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

