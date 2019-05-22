Analyzing Aerohive Networks (HIVE) and Onespan (OSPN)

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) and Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aerohive Networks and Onespan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Onespan 0 0 3 0 3.00

Onespan has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.37%. Given Onespan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onespan is more favorable than Aerohive Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onespan has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Onespan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -12.93% -94.44% -12.20% Onespan -1.69% 3.73% 2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Onespan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $154.91 million 1.25 -$18.34 million ($0.29) -11.83 Onespan $212.28 million 2.68 $3.85 million $0.36 39.28

Onespan has higher revenue and earnings than Aerohive Networks. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Onespan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onespan beats Aerohive Networks on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application that features an updated user interface, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, hospitality, and healthcare through a network of authorized distributors, value-added resellers, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

