Ann Hand Purchases 2,000 Shares of Super League Gaming (SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) CEO Ann Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $15,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,784. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $661,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Securities began coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

