Anoncoin (ANC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $322,059.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

