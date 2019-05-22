APA Group (APA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.34

APA Group (ASX:APA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$10.34 ($7.33) and last traded at A$10.28 ($7.29), with a volume of 626536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$10.31 ($7.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other APA Group news, insider Peter Wasow purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.76 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of A$58,560.00 ($41,531.91). Also, insider James Fazzino purchased 30,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.76 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of A$300,099.01 ($212,836.18).

About APA Group (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

