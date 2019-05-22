Apollon Market Capitalization Tops $225,971.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $225,971.00 and $197.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

