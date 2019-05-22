ARC Group WorldWide (ARCW) Trading Down 10.9%

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ:ARCW)’s share price was down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

