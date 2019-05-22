Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Receives $14.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director Rand Scott April acquired 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $150,036.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 244,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 89,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,307,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

