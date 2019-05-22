Array Biopharma’s (ARRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

ARRY opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Array Biopharma has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

