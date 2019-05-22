Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ascena Retail Group earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 2,402,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,491. The firm has a market cap of $248.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Ascena Retail Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

