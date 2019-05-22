ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN) Given $8.88 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.88 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 388,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.