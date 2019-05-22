Assura PLC (AGR) to Issue GBX 0.69 Dividend

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. Assura has a one year low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Assura in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

