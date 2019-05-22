Atomera Inc (ATOM) Stake Lessened by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,092 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Atomera were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Atomera by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 116,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.95. Atomera Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.32 and a current ratio of 17.32.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atomera Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/atomera-inc-atom-stake-lessened-by-hollencrest-capital-management.html.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.