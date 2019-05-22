Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Shares Bought by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 501,207 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,676. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $592.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

