Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €63.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €77.70 ($90.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.44 ($62.14).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA traded up €1.07 ($1.24) on Wednesday, hitting €40.62 ($47.23). 285,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €37.97 ($44.15) and a 52 week high of €74.96 ($87.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.