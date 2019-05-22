Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.14 and last traded at $93.20. Approximately 1,158,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,046,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.67.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Autohome had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Autohome by 0.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 15.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 211.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

