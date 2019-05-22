Autoliv (ALV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.21

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.21 and last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 12646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

A number of analysts have commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.96.

Get Autoliv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Autoliv (ALV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.21” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/autoliv-alv-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-67-21.html.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.