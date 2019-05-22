AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $118,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $10,370,907. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.50.

AZO traded up $6.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,039.20. 7,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,825. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $597.00 and a 1-year high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

