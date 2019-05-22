Avast PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (AVST)

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AVST opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.80 ($4.18).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avast from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 381 ($4.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

