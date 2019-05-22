AZZ (AZZ) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950M – 1.03 billion.AZZ also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. AZZ has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). AZZ had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

