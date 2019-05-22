B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $6.82 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after buying an additional 171,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 1,916,848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,969,000 after buying an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.