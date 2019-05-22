Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $88.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $499,144.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,938.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

