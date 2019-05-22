Bank of Montreal Can Buys 99,931 Shares of Presidio Inc (PSDO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) by 9,526.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Presidio were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSDO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Presidio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Presidio by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Presidio stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.35. Presidio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.33%. Presidio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSDO shares. BidaskClub lowered Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Presidio from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Presidio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $75,106,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

