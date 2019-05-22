Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Position Trimmed by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $307,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,599. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,900 shares of company stock worth $41,761,281. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

