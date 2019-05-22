Bayer AG (BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Bayer has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

