Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFA) Director Sells $19,560.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Director Avi D. Eden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $19,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BELFA traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2,912.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.95% of Bel Fuse worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

