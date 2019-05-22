Bermuda One Fund Llc Sells 16,900 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,900 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $356,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 32,800 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $693,392.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 27,100 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $538,748.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $316,848.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 15,651 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $302,533.83.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 22,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $423,808.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $60,576.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,700 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $221,598.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 17,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $328,686.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $75,738.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.42 million, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Agilysys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 8.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilysys by 118.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 77,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

