Best Buy (BBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Best Buy has set its Q1 guidance at $0.83-0.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.45-5.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBY opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Best Buy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $199,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $26,140.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,443,734 shares of company stock valued at $100,145,966 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

