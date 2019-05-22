BGC Partners (BGCP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.25 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $101,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in BGC Partners by 819.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

